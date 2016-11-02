Grand Forks region job openings down 25 percent from 2015

The northeast region of the state, which covers Grand Forks, Nelson, Walsh and Pembina counties, saw a 25.2 percent drop in job openings, declining from 2,396 in October 2015 to 1,792 last month.

Grand Forks County saw a drop of 539 job openings over the past year, which was the second-most in the state behind Burleigh County. Cass County lost 244 job openings.

Production-related jobs, such as machinists and welders, have the largest number of job openings in the northeast region of North Dakota with 201 positions, according to the Job Service report.

The Job Service report doesn't offer an explanation for the drop in job openings, but North Dakota's economy has slowed recently due to a drop in oil and farm commodity prices.