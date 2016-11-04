As the sun fades away and the snow falls, so do temperatures

Daily record high temperatures for Fargo Moorhead these days are mostly in the lower 70s. Starting in about a week, daily records are mostly in the 60s. After November 20, daily record highs are in the 50s except for one rogue 65 degree day on December 6, 1939. A plot of the daily record highs shows a drop of about 20 degrees during November. Likewise, daily average temperatures drop about 20 degrees during the month. Basically, the weather typically gets significantly colder during November. None of the other months, even December and January, produce such a decline in temperature. The declining sunlight is part of the reason for the big drop in November, but the main reason is the usual introduction of snow cover. Snow usually starts falling in November and some, if not all, of it stays around through the winter, reflecting the feeble winter sunlight and making our world suddenly colder.