Siberian cold is on the way for Thanksgiving week

The fall continues to be a mild one across the Northern Plains region. To our north, air is cooler across much of Canada. Central and northern Canadian regions are snow-covered but temperatures there are close to average for the season. However, snow is deep and air is frigid in eastern Siberia. For the next two weeks or so, the Jet Stream pattern will continue its benign wanderings along the U.S. and Canadian border area, keeping our weather mild. A significant shift in the Jet Stream is expected, roughly, the week of Thanksgiving, which will likely bring some of that Siberian cold this way. An abrupt shift in the weather pattern is not unusual, but the result could be a bit shocking considering how mild it was last winter. Precisely how cold we get cannot be determined so far in advance, but a sudden shift into winter weather around Thanksgiving appears likely. John Wheeler