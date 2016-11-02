Police arrest robbery suspect who allegedly stole cash, cell phone at gunpoint
A man is accused of an armed robbery late Tuesday night in Fargo.
Breon Jones, 19, of Fargo is in custody.
Police say just after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6100 block of Bennett Ct. S. in Fargo.
They met with the victim, who said a man had pointed a handgun at him and demanded his belongings.
The victim turned over cash and a cell phone, and the suspect ran off.
Officers set up a perimeter and used a K-9 to track the suspect.
An officer spotted a vehicle containing a man that matched the suspect description leaving the area.
He stopped the vehicle and the man and a juvenile were detained.
The man, identified as Jones, was arrested for armed robbery.
Officers recovered money, the victim's phone, and a handgun.
The juvenile was released without charges.