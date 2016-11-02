Search
    Police arrest robbery suspect who allegedly stole cash, cell phone at gunpoint

    By Forum News Service Today at 7:07 a.m.

    A man is accused of an armed robbery late Tuesday night in Fargo.

    Breon Jones, 19, of Fargo is in custody.

    Police say just after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6100 block of Bennett Ct. S. in Fargo.

    They met with the victim, who said a man had pointed a handgun at him and demanded his belongings.

    The victim turned over cash and a cell phone, and the suspect ran off.

    Officers set up a perimeter and used a K-9 to track the suspect.

    An officer spotted a vehicle containing a man that matched the suspect description leaving the area.

    He stopped the vehicle and the man and a juvenile were detained.

    The man, identified as Jones, was arrested for armed robbery.

    Officers recovered money, the victim's phone, and a handgun.

    The juvenile was released without charges.

