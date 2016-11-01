Now the man accused of giving it to the boy is in jail.

Police questioned witnesses and executed a search warrant at a Willmar apartment on Sept. 23 and then last week, Travis Richard Summerlet, 29, was charged with three felonies related to the incident: causing a child to ingest meth, storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child and fifth-degree drug possession.

He made his first appearance last Thursday in Kandiyohi County District Court.

Police pieced together the events that took place Sept. 23, based on statements from witnesses and the boy.

According to the criminal complaint on the charges, the boy visited Summerlet's Willmar apartment with his brother.

Once inside, they listened to music, and passed around a marijuana pipe. The boy smoked from the pipe. He told police that he had not been pressured into smoking marijuana.

However, he said Summerlet then put what looked like meth into a smoking device and pressured him to smoke it. The boy gave in, though his brother reportedly told him not to, and took three hits of the substance, according to the criminal complaint.

Summerlet reportedly threatened to hurt the boy if he told anyone who had given him the meth.

Afterward, the boy could not breathe and had a headache and stomach ache. When he returned to his mother's home that night, he told her about the incident.

Hospital lab results confirmed the boy had amphetamines and marijuana in his blood. Medical records noted he was frequently blinking and smacking his lips, signs of meth use.

A subsequent search warrant of Summerlet's apartment allegedly turned up meth paraphernalia, over 2.7 grams of meth, two meth bongs and hydrocodone pills.

Summerlet is currently in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail on $100,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 7.