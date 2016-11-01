The pipeline protests aren't just being talked about in our area, it's even being talked about on the presidential campaign trail.

It's also generating a buzz on social media.

"I'm 24, I'm a millennial, so you know, we get a lot of our news from social media," said Julian Landry, Louisiana Resident.

More than 600,000 people had checked into Standing Rock Indian Reservation on Facebook Monday and it's much higher now.

Checking-in to the reservation quickly became a viral movement.

"I don't know what difference it makes, but if it helps them at all I wanted to share it," said Landry.

People from Ohio, Kentucky, and even Spain checked in, even though they're hundreds maybe even thousands of miles away.

Julian Landry from Louisiana.

"I thought it looked like, kind of like state sponsored terrorism, you know it looked like terrorism from our own government, so that was when I kind of was like wow this is uh, this looks kind of like a big deal," said Landry.

Allen Adelman, a resident of North Dakota.

"I don't feel like it is helping anything, people should actually do something about it instead of going to Facebook," said Adelman.

The page people are checking into isn't affiliated or endorsed by people with the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, in-fact it was created because people on Facebook showed interest in the place.

If you look at the top of the Facebook Page you can find a message stating that the page is unofficial.

"For me it was more about showing solidarity with our citizens," said Landry.

Landry says he supports police, but they are not above the law.

"These are citizens, they have the right to protest," said Landry.

Some supporters say they're using the check-in, even though they're not there, to confuse authorities.

Morton County says it doesn't even follow Facebook check-ins.