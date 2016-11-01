October slightly drier, warmer than normal in Grand Forks

"Overall, it was a fairly mild and relatively dry month," said Jeff Makowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks. "Nothing unusual for this time of year. We were a few degrees above average for temperatures, and a little low for precipitation, but neither of the values were in the top 20 warmest or top 20 driest Octobers."

Last month's high temperature was Oct. 2 and Oct. 3 with 78, well above the average of 66 degrees and 68 degrees for those days, respectively. The low was reported Oct. 24 with 27 degrees.

A record-high temperature in October in Grand Forks was set Oct. 3, 1922, when the thermometer reached 95 degrees. The low temperature record for that month in Grand Forks was set Oct. 26, 1919 with -9 degrees.

October is a transitional month in which snow is possible for Grand Forks, though on average, the first measureable snow, which is at least a tenth of an inch of snow, comes around late October or early November, Makowski said. The city has yet to see a measurable amount of snow, according to the weather service.

November is on track to bring warmer-than-normal and drier-than-normal weather to North Dakota and Minnesota, according to the weather service's Climate Prediction Center. That could change for the upper Midwest, as the center is predicting colder-than-normal temperatures in December, January and February. North Dakota and northern Minnesota also could see more snow than normal during those months.