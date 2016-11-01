Bismarck holds the world record for the most people making snow angels simultaneously in one place -- 8,962 people set the record on Feb. 17, 2007 at the State Capitol Grounds.

The state insect is the ladybug. A class of second-grade students from Kenmare (N.D.) Elementary School helped pass the legislation, signed into law by Gov. Jack Dalrymple in 2011, after researching ladybugs and discovering North Dakota did not have a state insect.

Each year the state produces enough soybeans to make 483 billion crayons.

Andrew Freeman, an electrical engineer and North Dakota native, invented the engine block heater for cars and patented it in 1949.

The state beverage is milk.

North Dakota has a Latin motto, which translates into English as “One sows for the benefit of another age.”

On June 26, 1982, more than 8,000 people ate a 3,591-pound hamburger in Rutland, N.D. Part of the grill used to cook the burger is on display alongside a road leading into Rutland from the north.

The wood chipper featured in the movie “Fargo” is on display at the Fargo-Moorhead Visitor Center.

North Dakota is the country’s leading producer of honey, producing over $67 million in 2013.