Pride of Dakota 'Holiday Showcase' opens this weekend at Alerus Center
The Pride of Dakota "Holiday Showcase" opens this weekend at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $2 per adult, or $1 if you bring your own reusable, cloth shopping bag. Military members and their families receive a discount with military identification.
More than 100 vendors are expected to show and sell their wares, including wine, gourmet foods, jewelry, pottery, decorative and gift items and more—all made in North Dakota.
The Alerus Center is at 1200 S. 42nd St.