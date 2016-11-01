Man arrested after single car crash
A Halloween crash in Grand Forks resulted in one man being arrested and three others receiving treatment for minor injuries.
According to a Grand Forks Police Department press release, a car crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. Monday after a man lost control of his vehicle and struck an unoccupied parked car.
Elliot Blue, 19, was charged with reckless endangerment, a Class C felony, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, and on outstanding Grand Forks warrants after police say he lost control of his Pontiac Grand Prix while traveling south on Walnut Street and crashed into a Ford Escape.
Three passengers in Blue's vehicle were sent to Altru Hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The release said speed may have been a factor in the crash, which occurred in the 900 block of Walnut Street. The Ford Escape was badly damaged in the crash, police say.