Man arrested after single car crash

Elliot Blue, 19, was charged with reckless endangerment, a Class C felony, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, and on outstanding Grand Forks warrants after police say he lost control of his Pontiac Grand Prix while traveling south on Walnut Street and crashed into a Ford Escape.

Three passengers in Blue's vehicle were sent to Altru Hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The release said speed may have been a factor in the crash, which occurred in the 900 block of Walnut Street. The Ford Escape was badly damaged in the crash, police say.