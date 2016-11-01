A state information technology official said it did not appear the incidents were linked.

But the two combined to make life miserable for many Minnesotans trying to take state officials' advice and apply for individual insurance policies early.

There were reports of waits on the telephone for more than two hours for some calling to get information or sign up for policies. For much of the day, the Website of MNsure, the state's insurance-selling agency, was available only to people who already have accounts, and they could not use a highly touted tool to compare policies.

State information technology official Scott Peterson said the two situations were being investigated, but he did not have answers to why they occurred.

The automated calling, known as robocalls, involved thousands of telephone calls before the MNsure system opened its phone banks at 8 a.m. Tuesday, and continued until they could be blocked. The Websites were down for a half hour at mid-day, but tech workers gave the MNsure site limited abilities until it was certain there would be no further problems, Peterson said.

"If you can, don't wait until the last minute to enroll," MNsure CEO Allison O'Toole said, but problems began the morning of the first day enrollment was open.

She later added: "It is going to take time for us to recover from this."

O'Toole pledged to get caught up soon and said she understands frustration expressed by people trying to follow her suggestion to sign up early.

MNsure has a history of technical difficulties and long waits. O'Toole and others promised a better experience this year, but she said Tuesday's issues were due to outside factors.

Gov. Mark Dayton said the seven-minute wait time for people calling about insurance policies at 9 a.m. slowed to 19 minutes when the automated telephone calls tied up the system, although there were plenty of reports of much longer waits. The robocall system was blocked from the MNsure state-run insurance sales agency, the governor added, and call waits quickly dropped.

Dayton said he did not know the source of the calls, or if they were politically motivated. MNsure and the federal Affordable Care Act have been hot topics in the current election campaign.

The MNsure website was among those in state government with trouble at midday. Shortly after noon, it would allow a person to sign in if they already had an account, but would not provide access to other parts of the site.

Tuesday was the first day Americans could buy individual policies. About 5 percent of Minnesotans depend on them, not having coverage through their employers or government programs.

Minnesotans have through December to buy policies, although the Dayton administration on Friday requested federal permission to extend the enrollment period.

Health insurance policies bought on the individual market for 2017 are going to be 50 percent to 67 percent more expensive, state Commerce Commissioner Mike Rothman says.

Most insurance companies offering health policies in the state also are limiting how many customers can sign up. Many who watch the health insurance situation say those caps may be met within days, so Rothman and Dayton recommend people sign up as soon as they can.

Once the caps are met, people in most counties only will have Blue Cross Blue Shield's Blue Plus health maintenance organization available for health coverage. It is costlier, has higher deductibles and limits what health-care providers are covered.

While Minnesotans began buying insurance, Dayton and House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, met at the governor's residence to discuss how to reduce premium increases.

The two emerged after talking more than an hour, without a firm deal but with an agreement for staff members to work together and draw up a plan that could be approved at a post-election special legislative session.