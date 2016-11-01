19-year-old Crookston man sentenced to 40 years for murder

Daniel Gonzales Jr. was sentenced to 40 years in Minnesota's correctional facility in St. Cloud for the slaying of Juan Morales in July 2015.

Gonzales was convicted Sept. 2 of murder in the second degree, two counts of second degree assault with a deadly weapon, all felonies. He was sentenced Monday in Polk County District Court to serve 480 months for second-degree murder and 36 months for each assault with a deadly weapon conviction to be served concurrently. He will receive credit for 477 days, court documents state.

Crookston Police Department Officers responded to a call at 12:22 a.m. July 9, 2015, that a person had been shot in the head at Grandview Apartments. Gonzales allegedly told officers to "hurry up and help his friend" before admitting to shooting Juan Manuel Morales of Crookston, according to court documents. Police Chief Paul Biermaier said Gonzales and Morales knew each other well and there were five or six people present at the time of the shooting and alcohol was involved. Sherry Purrier lives two units down from where the shooting occurred and said the group appeared to be drunk that night. Court documents state a 5-year-old child was also present in the apartment. The two 18-year-olds had been arguing about a girl, witnesses said in the police report. One witness stated Morales had accused Gonzales of "fooling around" with his girlfriend and the two argued for some time before Gonzales drew a .380 Glock handgun and shot Morales in the head two times. Morales was taken to RiverView Health and then airlifted to a Fargo hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.