Man gets 68 months for role in fatal meth-fueled wreck

Scott Wayne Srnsky, 42, was convicted of criminal vehicular manslaughter, a felony, in August for the death of Jacob James Kasprowicz, 29, in what authorities described as a meth-fueled game of chicken. On Monday, he was sentenced to serve 68 months in state correctional facilities. He will receive credit for 483 days served.

The criminal complaint said Srnsky was operating a vehicle in Pennington County on May 26 while under the influence of methamphetamine when the head-on collision occurred on 190th Street Northeast near U.S. Highway 59 north of Thief River Falls.

The complaint states as Srnsky turned onto 190th Street, he accelerated his vehicle, which crossed the centerline and struck the oncoming Kasprowicz vehicle head-on. Rescue techniques were used in attempts to save the lives of both drivers. However, Kasprowicz died at the scene.

A Minnesota State Patrol investigation, which included evaluations of black boxes located on both vehicles, revealed that Srnsky "accelerated at a high rate of RPMs" once he turned onto 190th Street Northeast.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension report stated, through examination of a blood sample, that Srnsky was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the crash.