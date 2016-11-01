One injured during anhydrous ammonia leak near Glyndon, Minn.

The leak was reported about 10 a.m. at the junction of Highway 336 and Highway 10 at the Kragnes Elevator.

Two 1,000-pound anhydrous ammonia tanks on a trailer connected to a pickup at the elevator started to leak, said Glyndon Fire Chief Bob Chuchna. Emergency workers shut off the leak and there is no current threat. Whatever gas got out is dissipating.

Chuchna said one person was injured. There was a railroad worker on nearby railroad track who came into contact with the plume. He was taken to a Fargo hospital for exposure after complaining about stinging eyes.

Highway 336 between Interstate 94 and Highway 10 was briefly shut down. It's been reopened.