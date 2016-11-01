Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    One injured during anhydrous ammonia leak near Glyndon, Minn.

    By Forum News Service Today at 11:19 a.m.
    1 / 2
    A HAZMAT team and emergency workers were called out to the scene of leaking anhyrdous ammonia tanks Tuesday morning, Nov. 1. at the Kragnes Elevator. Dave Olson / The Forum2 / 2

    GLYNDON, Minn.—One person suffered what are believed to be minor injuries when he was exposed to an anhydrous ammonia leak Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, between Dilworth and Glyndon.

    The leak was reported about 10 a.m. at the junction of Highway 336 and Highway 10 at the Kragnes Elevator.

    Two 1,000-pound anhydrous ammonia tanks on a trailer connected to a pickup at the elevator started to leak, said Glyndon Fire Chief Bob Chuchna. Emergency workers shut off the leak and there is no current threat. Whatever gas got out is dissipating.

    Chuchna said one person was injured. There was a railroad worker on nearby railroad track who came into contact with the plume. He was taken to a Fargo hospital for exposure after complaining about stinging eyes.

    Highway 336 between Interstate 94 and Highway 10 was briefly shut down. It's been reopened.

    Explore related topics:Newsaccidentsanhydrous ammonia leakGlyndonDilworthClay Countyminnesota
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement