MARILYN HAGERTY: First lady thankful for warm welcome

This week, I have a letter from Debbie Kennedy. She's the new first lady at UND. And she wrote, in part:

Dear Marilyn,

Thank you so much for the nice letter you wrote in the Grand Forks Herald welcoming me to UND and Grand Forks. Mark and I appreciate the very warm welcome from the university and community.

As you mentioned earlier, I do have an interest in theater! I went back to graduate school a few years ago. Costume design seemed a natural fit with my home economics and textiles background. I did the costumes for "It's a Wonderful Life,'' a live radio play at the Washington Stage Guild last November. And I even received a mention in the Washington Post.

You have written about beets and potatoes in your letters. And yes, I know all about them. My grandpa's farm at Baker, Minn., is now in sugar beets. But I have heard the stories of picking spuds by hand every fall and sorting them every winter. I still have my dad's wire pails.

I haven't been raking leaves on campus, but I do enjoy the UND Pride of the North marching band when it practices nearby. The campus with the English Coulee running through it is beautiful.

Mark and I are grateful to be part of such a vibrant community. We thank all those who took part in the inauguration ceremony. We had many family members in attendance.

Our children came from their homes in Texas, Brazil, Washington, D.C., and Eden Prairie, Minn. My mom and Mark's dad both were here as well as some siblings and dear friends. It was a great weekend for family photos and creating memories.

Best regards, Debbie Kennedy.