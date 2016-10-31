Halloween Weather Statistics For Grand Forks

Aaron White - Aaron joins the WDAY Weather team from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he worked as a Meteorologist and Weather Producer for KSFY, the ABC affiliate. Being an “army brat” most of his life, he grew up in many different states in the Midwest, and even another country. Aaron and his family lived in Germany for 3 years, before moving to Manhattan, Kansas in 2001. He calls Kansas his home state, having gone to junior high, high school and college there. He earned in Bachelors of Science degree in Atmospheric Science from the University of Kansas in 2012. While he was there, he did Undergraduate research on river flooding, which included a focus on the Red River. After his sophomore year, he began an internship at KSFY, and eventually worked to become a weather producer. Aside from forecasting the weather, he participated in storm chasing . During his time at the University of Kansas, he and some of his colleagues chased storms across Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Missouri, and Iowa. After the Super Outbreak of 2011, Aaron and his colleagues raised $3000 and collected food and water to take to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, which was ravaged by and EF4 tornado on April 27, 2011. His group spent a week there, helping clean up debris left over from the tornado. It was an eye opening experience for him, having not seen that kind of devastation in person before. Aaron has always been passionate about weather, and gets reminded about watching The Weather Channel when he was 3, at family gatherings. When he isn’t forecasting, Aaron enjoys swimming, running, and cheering on the Kansas Jayhawks.

(701) 241-5387