Man faces drug charges after inviting police into his home

Nicholas James McConnell, 25, has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, a Class B felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

Police were called to an address in the 1100 block of Fifth Avenue North on reports of an attempted break-in Sunday afternoon. On arrival, police were invited into the home by McConnell, an affidavit states.

McConnell showed the officer around his home, where police said multiple pipes, a metallic grinder and scale were in plain view.

According to the affidavit, McConnell told the officer the paraphernalia was his. He also gave the officer multiple bags of marijuana from inside a guitar case. He then showed the officer a large sum of cash and said the money came from selling marijuana, the affidavit states.

His next appearance is scheduled for Dec. 5.