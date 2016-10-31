Man caught breaking into vehicle

According to an affidavit, police were dispatched to the Travelodge motel on South Washington Street on reports of a man attempting to enter cars in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, the officer observed a man with long dark hair partially inside a Chrysler Town and Country minivan. The report states the man had the left side of his body inside the passenger door behind the driver's seat. The owner of the van told officers he did not recognize Haynes and had not given him permission to enter the vehicle.

Haynes pleaded guilty to breaking into a vehicle and theft of property in 2014, court records show. His next appearance is slated for Dec. 5.