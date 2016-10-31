The documents describe concerns that Bergman's conduct has been harsh or unprofessional, that he's shared employee medical information and that he's made questionable decisions on the job.

According to those same documents, which were obtained by the Herald in a public records request, information about Bergman's behavior resulted in Mayor Mike Brown assigning him to up to 30 working days' paid leave on Sept. 16. That was extended by a further 15 working days Oct. 24 to allow a city investigation to continue, documents state.

The documents sketch out a rough timeline of how the investigation began. Complaints about Bergman's behavior came up at a Sept. 2 meeting of public transit leadership where city human resources officials were present. That meeting, in turn, led to a Sept. 7 follow-up meeting to talk about Bergman's behavior further.

Documents list a range of concerns with Bergman's on-the-job conduct, including Bergman's "aggressive, angry and hostile" behavior towards an employee with new duties, as well as "negatively portraying employees to other employees regarding their performance and decision-making skills."

"On April 13, 2016, Mr. Bergman was talked to about his unprofessional behavior by (city leaders)," documents state. "He was advised to be more professional and given expectations to follow. Mr. Bergman continues to show a lack of professionalism. Examples ... include frequent profanity, inappropriate remarks and negative comments when talking to employees, supervisors and managers."

Other complaints say Bergman may have broken federal regulations in more than one instance, including one when he permitted a city bus to be used for UND student tours on Sept. 2.

City Administrator Todd Feland said, however, what led to the investigation itself was that Bergman shared the confidential medical information of an employee. The matter was reported by an employee on Sept. 14.

"I think it's fair to say that they were working through some of the organizational challenges," Feland said "(But) that was a triggering event that required us to go to the next level and do further review and investigation."

The pending investigation looks into that matter, Feland said, but also reviews Bergman's behavior more generally, as well. He said that the investigation, now being handled by the city attorney and human resources officials, could see results sent to the mayor for review by the end of the week. Brown would then have the opportunity to decide further disciplinary action, if warranted.

In an interview with the Herald, Bergman characterized himself as a fair-minded boss who is being unfairly portrayed as unprofessional by an employee in the department who is under heavy work stress. He defended himself against claims he'd violated federal regulation and added that the documents' reference to an April discussion of unprofessionalism refers to friendly ribbing that was overheard and misunderstood by a department employee.

"I'm just waiting for what their (the city's) results are," he said.

The incident comes in the midst of another investigation into on-the-job conduct of top officials at the Alerus Center. Executive Director Cheryl Swanson and Assistant Director Bob LeBarron have been given up to 30 days of paid leave, and documents obtained by the Herald reveal significant employee concerns about their working environment.

Feland said he's happy with the way transit officials have kept operations moving ahead.

"I would say that I've been really pleased in this interim that those in the department have continued to move forward in a positive way, making sure nothing gets dropped for those that rely on the public transit service," City Administrator Todd Feland said. "Being placed on leave for investigation doesn't happen very often here at the city of Grand Forks."