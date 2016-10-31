Grand Forks police issue Halloween safety tips

Police recommend that young children be accompanied by an adult or in a group while trick-or-treating. Reflective tape, stickers, glow sticks or flashlights help motorists see pedestrians. Parents should make sure children's costumes do not inhibit their vision or pose a tripping hazard.

Motorists should drive slowly and watch for pedestrians. They should double check intersections before entering, and be mindful when entering or exiting driveways.