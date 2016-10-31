Grand Forks police issue Halloween safety tips
The Grand Forks Police Department release advice Monday afternoon on safe Halloween practices.
They remind trick-or-treaters to use crosswalks and look left and right before beginning to cross. They should also put away electronic devices while crossing, make eye contact with drivers when crossing in front of vehicles, use sidewalks and paths rather than roadways and never cross between parked cars.
Police recommend that young children be accompanied by an adult or in a group while trick-or-treating. Reflective tape, stickers, glow sticks or flashlights help motorists see pedestrians. Parents should make sure children's costumes do not inhibit their vision or pose a tripping hazard.
Motorists should drive slowly and watch for pedestrians. They should double check intersections before entering, and be mindful when entering or exiting driveways.