Man accused of breaking into home while fleeing police

Eduardo Rodriguez, 43, has been charged with burglary, a Class B felony, and misdemeanor assault and refusing to halt for his actions last weekend, according to court records.

According to an affidavit, Rodriguez assaulted a woman Oct. 28 about 10:45 p.m. That woman filed a report with police.

On Oct. 29, police were called to an address in the 900 block of North 22nd Street where Rodriguez's sister told officers he had fought with her son.

Police attempted to arrest Rodriquez, who fled on foot, court documents state. He allegedly broke into another residence on the 900 block of North 22nd Street, where he was arrested.

Rodriguez had his initial appearance in court Monday. His next court date is Dec. 5.