'Nitro Circus' to perform in July at Alerus Center

Tickets go on sale at 7 p.m. Thursday. For more information, go to: www.nitrocircus.com or www.facebook.com/NitroCircus.

The Travis Pastrana's Nitro Circus Live show features X Games Gold Medalist Chris Haffey, Australian BMX superstar Todd Meyn and motocross star Blake ("Bilko") Williams.

The show, which has been dubbed "the greatest action sports show on the planet," is loaded with death-defying stunts and tricks that have captivated sold-out audiences worldwide.