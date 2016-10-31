Early voting opens in Alerus Center

"The most important thing is if you don't vote, you don't have the right to complain about anything," Grand Forks resident Thomas Murphy said. "And if you do vote, win or lose, at least you voted."

Debbie Nelson, the finance and tax auditor for Grand Forks County, estimated about a third of voters generally cast their ballots early. In the 2012 general election, about 11,000 of a total 30,000 Grand Forks County voters cast their ballots early.

Nelson predicted a busy day Monday, saying the noon-hour and the end of the workday likely would see the largest crowds. Nelson said the early voting setup is the same as it is on Election Day, with the voting machines in use.

Convenience and shorter wait times seemed to be the motivator for many who came out Monday morning.

Detroit Lakes, Minn., resident Shanna Bowman travels to Grand Forks every few weeks and cast an absentee ballot for the first time last week. She returned with her fiance Monday so he could vote in Grand Forks.

"It's nice to see how busy they're getting," Bowman said. "And it just started at 10 this morning, so they've got all week. I'm excited to see what happens."

She said she believes deciding which candidate to vote for often comes down to choosing between the lesser of evils. "I don't particularly care for either (presidential candidate) running," Bowman explained. "But I'll vote for the one that I don't think is going to put me in jail, or make me go broke, or make me leave the country, or take all my money."

Murphy said this year's presidential election has a different feel compared with other years.

"I don't think it's ever been this dirty, I guess you might call it," Murphy said.

Bowman said she has refrained from engaging in political arguments with others online.

"It is better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to open your mouth and remove all doubt," she said. "And that's what people are doing while they're arguing back and forth."

Early voting is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday until Election Day. Voting guidelines for North Dakota can be found online at https://vip.sos.nd.gov/

Nelson encouraged residents to come to the polling place to make their voices heard. "Come out and vote," she said.