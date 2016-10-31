Search
    Police close off Moorhead neighborhood on report of suspect armed with a gun

    By Forum News Service Today at 3:29 p.m.
    Moorhead police set up a perimeter in the 1900 block of Sixth Street South in Moorhead on a report of a man who may be armed with a gun. Dave Olson / The Forum

    MOORHEAD—Moorhead police are setting up a perimeter in the 1900 block of Sixth Street South in Moorhead on a report of a man who may be armed with a gun.

    Around 2:44 p.m., police radio traffic indicated that a young child had left the residence in question and told officers that three adults remained in the house.

    Moorhead Police Lt. Tory Jacobson said police believe that a male who was wanted for other matters was in a residence and was armed.

    He said a perimeter was being set up in the area of 20th Avenue and Sixth Street South and efforts were being made to communicate with the suspect inside the house.

    Check back for more on this developing story.

    Forum News Service
