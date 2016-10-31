Search
    Garbage up in smoke

    By Herald Staff Today at 3:24 p.m.
    Derrick Jackson (right), a Grand Forks Public Sanitation worker, inspects the back of his garbage truck while Joseph Aamot of the Grand Forks Fire Department checks the temperature with a heat gun after removing debris from the back of the garbage truck. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)1 / 2
    Grand Forks firefighters remove debris from a garbage truck fire Monday morning at 55th Street North on University Avenue. Driver Derrick Jackson (third from left) said he noticed a smoke odor coming from his truck before he found a safe place to pull over. He isolated the fire with an extinguisher. Jackson had an earlier incident in April when a propane tank exploded in the back of his truck (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)2 / 2

    Grand Forks firefighters remove debris from a garbage truck fire Monday morning at 55th Street North on University Avenue. Driver Derrick Jackson (third from left) said he noticed a smoke odor coming from his truck before he found a safe place to pull over. He isolated the fire with an extinguisher. Jackson had an earlier incident in April when a propane tank exploded in the back of his truck.

    Derrick Jackson (right), a Grand Forks Public Sanitation worker, inspects the back of his garbage truck while Joseph Aamot of the Grand Forks Fire Department checks the temperature with a heat gun after removing debris from the back of the garbage truck. A spokesperson at the Fire Department said the truck did not sustain any damage.

