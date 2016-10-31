"Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" will be produced by the "Parts Unknown" host and the Rockefeller Foundation, Variety has learned. Zero Point Zero Production, the team behind Bourdain's PBS series "The Mind of a Chef," will also be a partner on the project, which will be co-directed by Nari Kye and Anna Chai.

The movie will aim to shed light on the grim numbers that show how much food is thrown away every year. Statistics indicate that approximately 1.3 billion tons, or one-third of all man-made food, perishes instead of being used to feed the hungry. In the United States, families trash about fourth of the food they buy, at a cost of $1,365 to $2,275 a year, according to research from the Rockefeller Foundation.

The New York-based philanthropic organization has made eradicating food waste one of its primary missions—last year, it launched a $130 million, seven-year initiative to deal with the issue. "Food waste is a problem that affects people and the planet, yet food waste is also a problem we can solve," said Judith Rodin, president of The Rockefeller Foundation. "'Wasted! The Story of Food Waste' will show how everyone can make changes to minimize what we throw away."

The documentary will also feature chefs from around the world offering their perspectives—including Italian restaurateur Massimo Bottura; New York author and chef Dan Barber, who co-owns Blue Hill restaurants; and San Francisco-based Danny Bowien, who co-founded Mission Chinese Food.

The movie is in production and is expected to debut on the film festival circuit in 2017. Bourdain can be currently seen in CNN's "Parts Unknown," a culinary docuseries in its eighth season.