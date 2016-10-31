Republican mailer misspells Democratic candidate's name

The state Republican Party mailers misspell Democratic Rep. Corey Mock's first name as "Cory" in several different places, and one of them refers to him as a "freshman member of the minority party," although Mock is in his second term after first being elected to the North Dakota Legislature in 2008. He is currently the Assistant Minority Leader in the House, according to his legislative biography, and he ran for North Dakota secretary of state in 2010.

Mock is running for the state House in District 18 alongside fellow Democrat Kyle Thorson against Republicans Allen Beireis and Steve Vetter.

District 18 Republican Chairman Dane Ferguson said the mailers didn't come from the local party.

"Not to say some of the things that were on there weren't true, but my preference ... , as the District 18 campaign, is to focus on the positives that our candidates can (contribute) to the district," he said. The mailers say they were paid for by the North Dakota Republican Party.

Roz Leighton, executive director of the state Republican Party, called the misspelling of Mock's name a "proofreading error." She also argued that "if Corey was representing the district that he is actually living in, technically he would be a freshman legislator in District 18."

Mock, who currently represents District 42 but moved to District 18 sometime after the 2013 legislative session, is characterized by the mailer as a "carpetbagger," a term used for political candidates who run for office in a place they have lived in only briefly.

Mock said he and his wife, Jeannie, moved because they "needed to find a home," but a difficult housing market limited their options. He said he didn't initially intend to run for the Legislature again, but the retirement of Democratic Rep. Eliot Glassheim in District 18 changed his plans.

"It appears that they've done about as much research into the facts as they did in the spelling of my name," Mock said.