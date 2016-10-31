Republican mailer misspells Democratic candidate's name

The mailer misspells Mock's first name as "Cory" in four different places, and it refers to him as a "freshman member of the minority party," although Mock is in his second term after first being elected to the North Dakota Legislature in 2008. He is currently the Assistant Minority Leader in the North Dakota House, according to his legislative biography, and he ran for North Dakota Secretary of State in 2010.

Mock is running for the state House in District 18 alongside fellow Democrat Kyle Thorson against Republicans Allen Beireis and Steve Vetter. In a voicemail, District 18 Republican Chairman Dane Ferguson said the mailer didn't come from the local party.

"Not to say some of the things that were on there weren't true, but my preference is, as the District 18 campaign ... to focus on the positives that our candidates can (contribute) to the district," he said.

Mock, who currently represents District 42 but moved to District 18 sometime after the 2013 legislative session, is characterized by the mailer as a "carpetbagger," a term used for political candidates who run for office in a place they have lived in only briefly. It also attacks Mock for voting against oil tax reform legislation passed in the 2015 session, a move the mailer argues would have cost the state more than $300 million a year.