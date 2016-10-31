Loose livestock leads to arrest of county man
A Grand Forks County man faces criminal charges after authorities say he let his livestock roam free.
Joseph Robert Hedrick, 43, has been charged with one count of stock running at large prohibited, a misdemeanor, after deputies determined his livestock was out of control. His first appearance is at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Hedrick remained in custody on a $500 bond Monday morning.
Hedrick initially was charged in July 2015, but his case was deferred, court records show. His case recently was reopened with additional complaints. A warrant was issued for his arrest Oct. 25.
Lt. Gary Grove with the Grand Forks Sheriff's Office said his deputies have received multiple calls to Hedrick's property in rural Northwood on reports of loose cattle.
"In the past, he's had numerous stray cattle reported," Grove said.
Stray cattle are considered a traffic hazard.