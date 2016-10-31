Loose livestock leads to arrest of county man

Hedrick initially was charged in July 2015, but his case was deferred, court records show. His case recently was reopened with additional complaints. A warrant was issued for his arrest Oct. 25.

Lt. Gary Grove with the Grand Forks Sheriff's Office said his deputies have received multiple calls to Hedrick's property in rural Northwood on reports of loose cattle.

"In the past, he's had numerous stray cattle reported," Grove said.

Stray cattle are considered a traffic hazard.