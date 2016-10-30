Two sought in ND bar shooting where 2 seriously injured

Investigations Commander John Klug said Sunday night they had not yet caught the two—25-year-old Steven Dolorenzo Stewart and 24-year-old Trameisha L. Simmons, both of Minot.

An arrest warrant was issued Saturday for Steward on charges of felony attempted murder and two felony counts of reckless endangerment.

Simmons is wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting that occurred about 12:30 a.m. Saturday outside the Sports on Top bar at 220 South Broadway in Minot.

Bullets fired at the bar hit two men, who were taken to Minot's Trinity Hospital. The 23-year-old and 41-year-old men were taken by community ambulance to the hospital and both are said to be in stable condition, Klug said.

Klug said multiple rounds were fired from a semi-automatic rifle, with one of the victims being the intended target.

The investigation found that Stewart was allegedly in the parking lot and was firing at the victim who was near the door on the north side of the business.

Anyone with information about the shooting or who knows the whereabouts of Stewart or Simmons should contact the Minot Police Department at 852-0111 or Crime Stoppers at 852-7463.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.