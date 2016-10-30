Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Grass burns hills across from Dakota Access protest camp; possible drowning

    A scary-long race for Halloween

    By Andrew Haffner Today at 6:58 p.m.

    ARVILLA—Racers hit the trails Sunday at Turtle River State Park for a long run with a name to match—the Extreme North Dakota Terrifying Run Amongst Innumerable Lost Souls.

    Rather than aim for a single finishing line, participants instead ran a 6.3-mile course through the hills of the forested park as many times as they could manage in the span of a 12-hour window.

    Many of the racers grouped into teams—or Skeleton Armies, as named by the organizers at Extreme North Dakota Racing —to take on the Halloween-themed trail run as an extended relay. The race also was open to single runners—Zombies—or those who just wanted to take a 10-kilometer jaunt in the park.

    Explore related topics:NewsnewsTurtle River State Park
    Andrew Haffner

    Andrew Haffner covers county, health and general assignment stories for the Grand Forks Herald. He attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison, where he studied journalism, political science and international studies. He previously worked at the Dickinson Press.

    ahaffner@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1134
    Advertisement
    randomness