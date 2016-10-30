A scary-long race for Halloween

Rather than aim for a single finishing line, participants instead ran a 6.3-mile course through the hills of the forested park as many times as they could manage in the span of a 12-hour window.

Many of the racers grouped into teams—or Skeleton Armies, as named by the organizers at Extreme North Dakota Racing —to take on the Halloween-themed trail run as an extended relay. The race also was open to single runners—Zombies—or those who just wanted to take a 10-kilometer jaunt in the park.