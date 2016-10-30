Playing through

The course originally was scheduled to close for the season and wrap up its operations Tuesday but, in the expectation of decent weather, the course now will stay open until Thursday.

For the golfers who braved a blustery Sunday afternoon to hit the links in advance of the final day, the round served to say goodbye to a place many of them had patronized for years.

"I'm going to miss the place tremendously," said local golfer Vance Bowersox.

Bowersox said he'd played the course for about 20 years. In the summer of 2006, he said he managed to golf on 64 consecutive days, mainly early morning games at Ray Richards. Bowersox commended the course's manager, Dustin Hetletved, and described the nine-hole course as a "real gem" in a convenient location.

"I've met some wonderful people here over the years who I've become friends with," he said. "It's a sad day. There are things in your life you get used to, and you miss them when they're gone. UND announced in April its intent to search for an alternative management structure for the course with the intention of shifting operations to an outside party. The university would have retained ownership of the course itself, but hoped to save costs in light of the state budget allotment and its impact on higher education dollars.

On Sept. 30, UND announced the cancellation of a request for proposals from private entities to run the course. Though UND did receive proposals, university leadership eventually decided to forego continued ownership of Ray Richards Golf Course.

Peter Johnson, interim vice president for university and public affairs, has said previously the decision to close the course was based on a prioritization of resources. The UND golf team does not use the course, Johnson said, and the university did not see a reason to remain in the business of owning a golf course.

Beyond the question of course finances, Johnson also has said the land at 3501 Demers Ave. in Grand Forks has been identified as a good candidate for development by the Community Vibrancy Initiative, a joint effort between UND and the city of Grand Forks.

Though any kind of development planning for the area is at an early stage, Johnson has stated the concept for the vibrancy site could be compared to Dinkytown at the University of Minnesota, with a mix of dining and shopping options geared towards students and the wider population of greater Grand Forks.

Bowersox said he'd followed the news of the course's possible transition to new management, but had expected operations to continue into the next season.

"For those of us who enjoy it here and see the activity that goes on, we don't understand the reason why it would close," he said.

For Mike Lindquist, another long-time Ray Richards golfer, the public course represented an inclusive place to enjoy the game.

"I can't afford to play at the country club, so this is my country club," Lindquist said. "This has one of the most diverse types of players, types of people you can find. This course to me has always had a different feel to it—you feel welcome here, and other places aren't like that."

As Mark Thompson, a retired UND director of career services, finished a Sunday round, he said he was "terribly disappointed" to hear of the decision to close the course.

Though Thompson said he mainly plays golf for the exercise afforded by walking the course, he said he always enjoyed coming to Ray Richards to tee off.

He hasn't yet decided where he'll play after the course closes down—some courses, like the Arnold Palmer-designed King's Walk Golf Course on the south end of Grand Forks are "too long for a guy who can't hit the ball as far as he used to."

Thompson said he'd been coming to play at the public course as often as he could since he heard of the impending closure and intended to come up until Nov. 3, weather permitting.

"I would have liked to see a vendor run it, to see what they could do as a private organization," Thompson said. "I was surprised they came up with the idea that UND wasn't in the golf business; for a state with a state mill and the Bank of North Dakota, it was kind of surprising that anyone would say we shouldn't be in golf business if we'll do all that."