At least three ambulances and the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs responded to the scene in Sioux County on the south side of the river in an area known as the Rosebud camp, across the river from the main Oceti Sakowin camp.

Morton County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Donnell Preskey said search-and-rescue teams from Morton County and the state Game and Fish Department were assisting at the BIA's request. One boat was already in the water and officials were getting ready to launch a second at about 4 p.m. from a boat ramp at Fort Rice, she said.

BIA spokeswoman Nedra Darling said at 4:52 p.m. that it was still an active investigation and she could not release any information. No one answered the phone at the Sioux County Sheriff's Office. A camp security volunteer would not allow a Forum News Service reporter past the entrance to get to the scene.