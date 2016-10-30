Career expo returns to Alerus Center

At the expo, an expected 1,450 sophomores will be introduced to career options in northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota. The students come from 33 different high schools in the area. There are more than 130 booths for students to learn about jobs and employers. Job sectors represented will include human services, communications, business, health science, manufacturing, engineering, agriculture and technology, according to organizers.

Colleges and universities will also be represented.

"By educating students about careers available in the Northern Red River Valley, we can retain our youth in the region to meet our growing workforce demands," said expo planning committee member Keith Lund, vice president of the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corp.

Surveys from previous expos show more than 77 percent of students who participate say they are more likely to pursue a career in this region as a result of attending.

Along with the exhibits, there will be 22 presentations from professionals on different careers.

The annual event is organized by a committee representing education, economic development and workforce organizations in northeast North Dakota and northwest Minnesota.

More information is available at www.northernvallycareers.com.