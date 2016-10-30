The Rusk County Sheriff's Office identified the deputy who was killed as 33-year-old Dan Glaze, who had seven years of law enforcement experience and had been with the sheriff's office for the past 1 1/2 years. He had previously served as an officer with the Hayward Police Department.

"Please keep the family of the fallen officer and the men and women of the Rusk County Sheriff's Department in your prayers," Sheriff Jeff Wallace said in a statement detailing the shooting.

The suspect, Doug Nitek, was arrested at a residence at the scene of the shooting just after 10 a.m. Sunday, authorities said, after he allegedly fired upon officers conducting a search of the home with a robot.

Nitek surrendered without further incident, authorities said. He's in custody awaiting formal charges.

"The Rusk County Sheriff's Department wishes to thank everyone, especially all the local law enforcement that assisted them during this tragedy," Wallace said.

Glaze was shot about 11 p.m. Saturday while checking on a suspicious vehicle south of Ladysmith on Broken Arrow Road, just east of State Highway 27 about 8 miles south of Ladysmith, according Wallace.

The sheriff did not elaborate on how law enforcement identified Nitek as the suspect. Public records show he lives a few miles southeast of the shooting scene.

Nitek's criminal history in Wisconsin reaches back to the mid-1990s and includes convictions for sexual assault, theft, fleeing police, disorderly conduct, multiple instances of drunken driving and attempting to pass bad checks.

According to the sheriff:

Glaze responded to a suspicious vehicle call and radioed dispatch that he had located the vehicle in a field.

Dispatch lost contact with the deputy, and backup deputies arrived minutes later and discovered Glaze was fatally shot.

Area law enforcement responded from the Ladysmith and Rice Lake police departments, the Barron, Washburn, Sawyer and Eau Claire County SWAT teams and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Rusk County is made up of 24 townships, eight villages and one city. The Sheriff's Office is responsible for the entire county with the exception of the City of Ladysmith, which has its own police department.

The News Tribune contributed to this report.