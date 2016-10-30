People at the Oceti Sakowin camp said the fire started around 1:30 a.m. or 2 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, on a hill across Highway 1806 from the camp entrance. The fire spread to the northwest, away from camp that is just north of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.

Claudia Skenandore, 60, from Oneida, Wis., said she was still awake in her eight-person tent when she heard commotion outside of the camp as campers noticed the fire.

“They were going nuts. And security was on the radio saying ‘It wasn’t us, it wasn’t us. We don’t know who did it,” Skenandore said of the camp security volunteers.

The wind was blowing to the northwest, away from the camp. Helicopters scooped water from Lake Oahe and dumped on the fire until about 10 a.m. Sunday.

People staying at the camp with high-powered camera lenses watched as the fire developed.

Myron Dewey, an independent filmmaker at the camp, said on his Facebook page people he observed two people in a white Honda leaving the area. Dewey, who said he has experience working for hotshot fire crews, said the fire appeared to be started by a drip torch.

Speculation about who started the fire is running wild in the camp Sunday, some saying it was started by outside “agitators.”

The Backwater Bridge continues to be blocked with burned vehicles and other debris, with law enforcement stationed on the north side of the bridge on Highway 1806.

Frank Archambault, a member of the camp security team and cousin to Standing Rock Tribe Chairman Dave Archambault II, said they requested help from Morton County to put out the fire.

“They wouldn’t dispatch any of their units out here,” Archambault said.

The Mandan Rural Fire Department was dispatched to the area but wasn’t able to access the area where the fire is, said Donnell Preskey, spokeswoman for Morton County. The fire started on private property, Preskey said.

The Blackhawks were only putting out the fire to the northwest where it was spreading and not directly across the camp on the hill, Archambault said.

“They didn’t put anything on this side, so we sent people up with blankets to tap it out,” he said.

Campers were told by the elders to “get a grip” on the destructive activity criminal activity, including the burning of vehicles on the bridge, Archambault said. With the Seven Council Fires assembled at the camp, believed to the first time in more than a century, he said “we are not condoning anything like that.”

“We are trying to get a hold of the radicals and get them dismissed,” Archambault said.

Elders also are stressing that no one should go on the bridge because they believe law enforcement is not clearing the bridge due to the people on it, he said. The blocked bridge separates the pipeline opponents from Dakota Access construction site.

A woman who only wanted to be identified as Roxy watched helicopters dumping water from the south side of the bridge Sunday.

“We felt helpless. We’re trying to protect our water and then somebody did this. This is everybody’s land. We don’t want it to be burned up. It was sad. A lot of the mothers were praying,” Roxy said.