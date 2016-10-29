31 races, questions on county ballots in North Dakota

The Ramsey County commissioners race is one to watch as three candidates hope to unseat two incumbents. Commissioners Myrna Heisler and Mark Olson, who serve as the commission's chairwoman and vice chairman, respectively, are defending their seats against Scott Diseth, Jeff Frith and Lucas Wakefield. Commissioner Bill Mertens' seat also is on the ballot, but he declined to run this year, leaving a third seat up for grabs.

That leaves the majority of the five-person board open to newcomers.

Frith led the primary election with 29 percent of the vote, followed by Diseth with 19 percent and Olson with 17 percent. Heisler trailed in fourth with 15 percent of the vote and Wakefield qualified as a write-in with almost 4.5 percent.

All moved on to the general election pursuant to North Dakota law.

Early voting shows Diseth, Frith and Heisler as the leaders, all within 1.5 percent of each other, but the election is way too early to call with only 144 votes cast—almost 7,400 votes were counted in the primary election.

Cavalier County

Three candidates, including a former sheriff, are vying for two spots on the Cavalier County Commission.

Commissioner Richard Ring will seek re-election as he faces Shauna Schneider and David Zeis, who resigned as the Cavalier County sheriff to run for the Commission. Commissioner Tom Borgen will not seek re-election when his term expires this year.

Zeis and Ring received the most votes in the primary election, grabbing 47 percent and 38 percent respectively. Schneider received 14 percent of the vote.

The general election is too close to call, but early voting shows Ring in the lead with three votes, Zeis with two and Schneider with one.

Steele County road bond

Steele County leaders hope voters will approve a $5 million bond issue that would create additional funding for "maintaining, improving and enhancing the safety of the existing paved county road network." The increase, which would give the county an additional five mills, would last 20 years and would result in a $5 increase on each $1,000 of taxable valuation.

For residents who pay taxes on a house worth $100,000, that would mean an increase of $22.50 on their annual tax bills.

No votes have been tabulated for the measure in early voting.

County elections

Below is a list of candidates and questions for each county as listed by the North Dakota Secretary of State's Office. Note that the list does not include write-in candidates. Names appear in no particular order.

Cavalier

County Commission (vote for two): Shauna Schneider, David Zeis and Richard Ring.

Soil Conservation district supervisor: Karry Krahn.

Grand Forks

County Commission (vote for two): Cynthia Pic and David Engen.

State's attorney: David Jones.

Soil Conservation district supervisor (vote for one): James Anderson and Greg Amundson.

Garrison Diversion Conservancy director: Ken Vein.

Griggs

County Commission District 2: Shawn Steffen.

County Commission District 4: Troy Olson.

Soil Conservation district supervisor: David Heinz.

Garrison Diversion Conservancy director: Nicole Boote.

Nelson

County Commission District 1 (vote for one): Robert Frederick and Nancy Marquart.

County Commission District 2: Bruce Ellertson.

County Commission District 4 (vote for one): Alan Klefstad and Odell Flaagan.

County auditor: Sheila Fisk.

Soil Conservation district supervisor: Delbert Lee Schindele.

Garrison Diversion Conservancy director (vote for one): Nancy Marquart and Robert Frederick.

Pembina

County Commission District 2 (vote for one): Harry Holen and James Benjaminson.

County Commission District 4: Laverne Doyle.

State's attorney (vote for one): Ryan Bialas and Rebecca Flanders.

Soil Conservation district supervisor: John Brinton Hillis.

Ramsey

County Commission (vote for three): Jeff Frith, Myrna Heisler, Mark Olson, Lucas Wakefield and Scott Diseth.

Soil Conservation district supervisor: Dennis Windjue.

Steele

County Commission District 2 (vote for one): Lance Fugleberg and Richard Strand.

County Commission District 4: Randy Richards.

Garrison Diversion Conservancy director: Brandon Krueger.

Soil Conservation district supervisor: Michael Steinke.

Traill County

County Commission District 2: Kurt Elliott.

County Commission District 4: Larry Young.

Soil Conservation district supervisor: Sarah Lovas.

Walsh

County Commission (vote for two): Lauren Wild, Karen Anderson and Jack Karas.

Soil Conservation district supervisor: Empty.

Ballot questions

Griggs County: Shall Griggs County continue to participate in the Garrison Conservancy District?

Pembina County: Should the emergency services communication fee for Pembina County increase to $1.50 per month "per communication line" (telephone access line, wireless access line, unique voice over internet protocol service connection, or functional equivalent uniquely identifiable by a number, internet address, or other designation) for the operation and maintenance of the 9-1-1 emergency services communications systems?

Steele County: Shall the Steele County Commission issue its bonds to not to exceed $5 million maturing within a maximum of twenty years, resulting in an estimated additional millage of 5 mills equal to $5 on each $1000 of taxable valuation for the first taxable year, for the purpose of maintaining, improving and enhancing the safety of the existing paved County Road network?