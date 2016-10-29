Community News

• SheraLynn Ternes of Grand Forks has been selected to serve a one-year clerkship with the North Dakota Supreme Court beginning August. Ternes received bachelor's degrees in criminal justice and psychology from North Dakota State University and is on track to receive her Doctor of Law degree from UND in May.

• Grand Forks City Hall will be hosting a reception to celebrate the Fall Mayor's Choice Recipient Hillary Kempenich. The event is 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 and will celebrate Kempenich's artwork. The event is free, open to the public and will feature a musical performance and refreshments.

• The Grand Forks City Council hosted the first State of the Youth event Oct 25 in the Grand Forks Herald Community Room. Kim Keller, an educator at South Middle School and Kaylee Baker of Riverside Christian School received Upstander Awards. Student Body Presidents Prem Thakker of Red River High School and Sophie Oen of Grand Forks Central High School presented projects of the Grand Forks Youth Commission. Maia Jackson, Central, presented her "Think Twice" anti-bullying project, which will be presented to middle school students.

• Fay McPhail of Grand Forks has received a certificate of recognition award from the International Association of Laryngectomees for her years of service in her profession. McPhail is a retired speech pathologist and co-founded the Red River Nu-Voice Club of Grand Forks and Fargo during her career.