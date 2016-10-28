Churches plan bazaars, hymn sings, fun fest

Bethel to host Reformation Sunday Hymn Sing

Bethel Lutheran Church, 1616 S. 17th St., Grand Forks, will host a Reformation Sunday hymn sing at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in celebration of the 500-year anniversary of Martin Luther's launch for Reformation. The service is open to the public. For more information call (701) 772-5790.

First Presbyterian Church hosts Music on the Edge

First Presbyterian Church, 5555 S. Washington St., will host Music on the Edge at 5 p.m. Nov. 6. Entertainment will include students from Red River High School performing selections from the Secret Garden Musical, the Grand Forks Central's Knight Jazz Combo, Chamber Quartet, Barbershop Quartet and a harpist. Admission is free.

Road to Reformation Seminar