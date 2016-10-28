Churches plan bazaars, hymn sings, fun fest
Zion Lutheran Church to host Fall Bazaar
Zion Lutheran Church, Minnesota Highway 1 East, Warren, Minn., will hold its annual Fall Bazaar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov 5. A chili, dessert and coffee luncheon will be served. Fresh donuts and other homemade baked and canned goods will be for sale.
Bethel to host Reformation Sunday Hymn Sing
Bethel Lutheran Church, 1616 S. 17th St., Grand Forks, will host a Reformation Sunday hymn sing at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in celebration of the 500-year anniversary of Martin Luther's launch for Reformation. The service is open to the public. For more information call (701) 772-5790.
First Presbyterian Church hosts Music on the Edge
First Presbyterian Church, 5555 S. Washington St., will host Music on the Edge at 5 p.m. Nov. 6. Entertainment will include students from Red River High School performing selections from the Secret Garden Musical, the Grand Forks Central's Knight Jazz Combo, Chamber Quartet, Barbershop Quartet and a harpist. Admission is free.
Road to Reformation Seminar
Dr. Korey Maas of Hillsdale College will speak at 7 p.m. Friday at the Hilton Garden Inn of Grand Forks. He will speak on the topic of moral decline in America and the upcoming election. More information and registration can be found at tinyurl.com/hwxb8f8.

Sharon Lutheran to host "Trunk or Treat"

Sharon Lutheran Church will be hosting Trunk or Treat Monday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at its location at 1720 S. 20th St., Grand Forks. All trunk-or-treaters are invited to come. The event is free and open to the public.

St. Michael's to host annual Fall FUN Fest

St. Michael's Church will host its annual Fall FUN Fest today at the Sacred Heart Social Hall in East Grand Forks. Festivities including live and silent auctions, prizes and complimentary wine, will begin at 4:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and will include beef with gravy, stuffed chicken with gravy, green beans, garlic mashed potatoes, salad, rolls and dessert. Attendees must be 21 and tickets are $25 per person, available at the Parish Office during business hours. For more info call (701) 772-2624.
