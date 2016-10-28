The contest that has been going on for 20 years is part of the fun when the harvest ends each fall. Runner-up was a 27 pound beet from Justin Perry.

Beets are taking a backseat to pumpkins this weekend. The annual Half Pint Haunt sponsored by the Grand Forks Historical Society is set for Sunday afternoon. The Legends of Terror Haunted House for adults continues tonight at the Myra Museum. And there are scary haunted stacks open free to the public at the Grand Forks library between 7 and 8 p.m. tonight.

Here's hoping the UND Hawks have no fear when they meet up with the Weber State Wildcats at 1 p.m. today.

And there's more than football to draw fans to the Alerus. This is Band Day. Seventeen area high school bands will be in Grand Forks. And there will be 350 high school players joining the UND Marching Band in its halftime and postgame performance.

Ask Marilyn:

Q. What song does the UND Marching Band play most often?

A. "Stand Up and Cheer" was played 600 times by the band according to one student who kept track for four years.

Q. How much do the makers of Mr. Goodbars pay you to keep harping about how good the candy is?

A. Nothing. I just really like the bars. Maybe too much, according to the scales. Once the company sent me a big box of Goodbars, but I could not accept them.

Q. What are the Lutherans among us so fired up about this fall?

A. Luther Frette, organist at Bethel Lutheran Church, reminds me that 2017 will mark the 500th anniversary of Martin Luther's launching of the Reformation. This Sunday, Bethel offers an invitation to join in a joyful hymn sing in anticipation of the season.

Q. What did Wes Rogers say when the board of the Grand Forks Historical Society elected him president?

A. He looked at retiring president Greg Vettel, who has spent hundreds of volunteer hours at the museum, and said, "Stick around."

The board this week gave thanks to Wally Bloom, retiring after seven years as treasurer. Also recognized was Suellen Bateman who as president steadied the ship during the Flood of 1997.

---

Darin and Pat

Cheerful people of the week: Darin Ohe and Pat Larson.