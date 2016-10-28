The documents, obtained by the Herald through a public records request, sketch out the beginnings of an investigation that starts with an email from Jeffrey VanGrinsven, an employee who was finishing his final two weeks at the events center after voluntarily resigning.

On Monday, Oct. 17, the documents show, VanGrinsven emailed city human resources stating that he wasn't sure if he wanted to work his final days at the center.

"Cheryl has made it very hostile," he said. "She has took away my access to computer for events. She is going around telling line staff how I am a liar and I am lazy. And she has other people doing my job. ... (I) feel that it is a very unstable work environment."

Speaking on Friday, City Administrator Todd Feland said that email led a human resources staff member at the city-owned event center to begin speaking with "several" full-time employees.

Excerpts from the human resource documents describe those employees' concerns:

• "Multiple comments regarding Cheryl's behavior from the week of Oct. 10 (Bob LeBarron was lumped into this as well because he is considered Cheryl's eyes and ears and puppet)—crazy, totally pissed and made sure everyone knew, out of control, scary, poor Jeff, lucky Jeff—he's getting away from this, how does she get away with this, I can't do this anymore."

• "Concerns about Cheryl's expense reports and whether she uses vacation time for all the times she has extended her stay after a conference or meeting for personal time. Cheryl has instructed a couple of different employees to pay for dinners, drinks, golf, and other expenses incurred by her and that she will approve their expense reports."

• "Cheryl's 'conspiracy theories' - convinced people are plotting against her if she sees two or more individuals visiting."

• "Cheryl will yell and snap or completely shut people out if someone tries to voice an alternative option/opinion or raise any issues. That individual is then the target of 'the wrath of Cheryl' until she decides otherwise. Has made the Office Specialist and other employees cry after yelling and accusing them of not doing their jobs, not knowing anything and other things."

The documents also describe a "common belief" that raises have been denied employees, leaving more money "to manipulate the Commission into giving Cheryl a bigger raise." They also describe Swanson bringing her dog into work and assigning its care to an employee, and that the dog "ruined some of the carpet squares," despite signs on the building that ban animals.

The documents also include text that directly mentions LeBarron.

"Management team members brought forth concerns from employees that Bob LeBarron had posted threatening comments that appeared to be directed at co-workers and a picture of a gun on a blog. Employees are concerned for their safety."

The documents led to Swanson and LeBarron's placement on leave by Mayor Mike Brown on up to 30 days of paid leave Oct. 21, pending a third-party investigation by a Fergus Falls, Minn., law firm. Contracted by the city at the cost of $8,000, it is expected to be returned to city officials in coming weeks, after which Brown will have the opportunity to issue further disciplinary action if it appears warranted.

In the meantime, Darryl Jorgenson, a financial manager at the center, has been given broader oversight in day-to-day matters, while Feland is assuming responsibility for higher-level matters like new business.

The documents also detail a decision-making process that weighed an internal city investigation against contracting outside aid. An external investigation, the documents state, would be perceived as a neutral and credible standpoint and would show staff that the city is taking the matter seriously.

Swanson was unable to be reached by the Herald for comment, as was VanGrinsven.

LeBarron declined to comment through a social media message.

Julie Rygg, the chairwoman of the Events Center Commission, which oversees senior staff at the Alerus Center, said she was surprised when she learned about the details of the matter.

"As commission members, we meet monthly. I engage a lot with Alerus Center staff because of my role with the (Greater Grand Forks) Convention and Visitors Bureau. You hear about conflicts, but nothing to this level," she said.

Feland, commenting on the content of the documents, said they raise concerns about the workplace and office environment at the Alerus Center—a reiteration of the worries he'd revealed after Brown's decision last week.

"That's why we're moving forward with the internal investigation," he said.