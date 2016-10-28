Loyal crowd gathers to see Biden stump for Hillary, Nolan

After all, it's not every day you get a chance to see the vice president of the United States.

"We just wanted to see what it's all about, and what he's about," Sorenson said. "And we hope we can get some (school) credit for it."

Cannella noted the duo drove down earlier this year to see U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, and they like to soak-in politics firsthand.

"I want to be able to form my own opinions," she said.

The high school girls were among about 500 people who packed onto the floor of UMD's Romano Gymnasium to see Vice President Joe Biden pitch for Democrat Hillary Clinton for president and, even more so, rally support for DFL U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan, who is battling in a too-close-to-call dogfight with Republican Stewart Mills for Minnesota's 8th District U.S. House seat.

Biden, Nolan, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and southern Minnesota DFL U.S. Rep. Tim Walz rallied the crowd to not only vote on Nov. 8 for Clinton and Nolan, but to also volunteer to work between now and then to make sure they are elected.

"You're here because you love your country," Walz told the crowd.

But Larson noted that "being here is not enough" and implored the crowd to volunteer for the DFL get-out-the-vote effort over the next 10 days.

Harlan and Anita Stech of Duluth showed up early and stood more than three hours, like much of the crowd, for the chance to see Biden. Harlan wore a shirt that read "A woman's place is in the White House."

"I'm a big Hillary fan, always have been," he said.

Like many of the Democratic loyalists questioned at the rally, Stech said he was confident but still uneasy about the upcoming election.

"I think she'll win,'' he said. "I sure hope she does."

So does Chad Ward of Proctor, Minn. Ward, a business agent for Teamsters Local 346, said he's hopeful Northlanders and the entire nation will vote for their economic interests and not be distracted by "sideshow" issues.

"I wasn't always a Hillary supporter. But I looked at the facts, and most of what is said bad about her is just not true,'' Ward said, noting he at first backed Bernie Sanders. "Anyone who works for a living should be able to see that she is by far the better choice for working people ... for the middle class and families."

Ward and his fellow Teamsters at the Biden event Friday concede that some Northland union members may be enamored with Trump's pro-gun and anti-illegal alien platforms. But they said they expect most will vote based on gut instinct and pocketbook issues.

"I can't imagine anyone in a union voting for Donald Trump after what he's done to damage unions,'' Ward said.

Clinton "is not going to take anyone's guns away. And for people who vote for Trump because of that, if he gets elected, the last thing you will have left will be your guns. Because you won't have a job or a pension or a house left to live in,'' said Teamster Zach Radzak of Duluth.

Several people at the rally lamented it couldn't have been held when UMD was in session — most students had already gone home for fall break. The rally, while well attended, didn't attract as many people as past political spectacles in the same gymnasium, such as Hillary Clinton stumping for Barack Obama in 2008 and Jesse Jackson as a presidential candidate in 1986, both of whom spoke to overflow crowds more than double the size of Friday's rally.

Eve Farrow of Duluth brought her four children to the rally, some even pulled out of school, because she didn't want them to miss the vice president in town.

She was trying to keep track of them during the long wait for Biden to show up. But she was there more for the experience than for any new evidence to base her vote on.

"There's not even a choice for me, I'm voting for Hillary,'' she said. "I had my whole family watch the debates with me ... and it was clear that she smashed Trump. She's going to be a great president."