Defendant in St. Thomas domestic shooting to enter plea deal

Brandon Allen Thompson, 31, is set to appear before a judge Monday in Pembina County District Court for a plea hearing after reaching a deal with prosecutors, his defense attorney, Robert Fleming, said Friday. If approved by the judge, the matter will be considered over.

Thompson was arrested after investigators said he shot at Edward Kennelly Oct. 13 at the Thompson home in St. Thomas.

Kennelly was visiting Thompson's wife, Lora, and when the husband saw his wife with Kennelly, a struggle and shootout unfolded, with Brandon Thompson pulling the trigger first, investigators said. Kennelly wasn't wounded by the gunfire, but Lora Thompson shot and injured her husband, according to court documents.

Pembina County State's Attorney Ryan Bialas declined to press charges against Lora Thompson, stating an investigation determined she acted in self-defense.

Brandon Thompson faces 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine for the Class A felony attempted murder charge. He also faces Class C felony charges of aggravated assault and terrorizing, both of which carry a sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A third charge, a Class A misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment, is punishable by up to one year in prison and a $3,000 fine.

Fleming declined to give the details of the plea agreement, saying he preferred to wait until it was finalized by a judge.