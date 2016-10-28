Truyu, Choice Financial make hires

Truyu Aesthetic hires

Truyu Aesthetic Center has hired Dr. Saba Zabetian for its dermatology staff. Zabetian studied at Wayne State University in Michigan and specializes in psoriasis, connective tissue diseases, general dermatology, dermatologic surgery and cosmetic dermatology.

Choice Financial hires

Choice Financial has recently hired Joseph Demester as a frontline customer service representative. Demester has a degree in business administration with an emphasis in business management.

Hugo's employees recognized

The National Grocer's Association recently held a convention at which Hugo's Family Marketplace employees were successful. Leon Merck, the chief business development officer of Hugo's, was the 2016 recipient of the Spirit of America Award. Hugo's CEO Kristi Magnuson Nelson was appointed as the chairwoman of the board for the North Dakota Grocer's Association. Jacqueline Zone and her team, East Grand Forks, took two first place wins and won the People's Choice Award in cake decorating.

Two hired at UND Alumni Foundation

David Gregory is the new director of development for the UND School of Medicine and Health Sciences with the UND Alumni Association and Foundation. Gregory previously served as the director of corporate and foundation relations for the association, and is taking the place of Dave Miedema, who recently moved to Arizona to focus on representing UND in that area. Miedema has been with the Alumni Association and Foundation for 35 years.

Gate City Bank president appointed to council

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has appointed Gate City Bank Chairman, President and CEO Steve Swiontek as a member of the Community Bank Advisory Council in Washington, D.C. Swiontek has 38 years of banking experience and has served in his current role since 2001.

New York Life of North Dakota hires

The New York Life Insurance Company has hired Vi Mai to their North Dakota general office. Mai earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting from North Dakota State University and holds a CPA license.