Swift: Halloween inspires a walk down costume lane

In a tragic episode that I will refer to only as the Cruella Incident, I eventually fell out of love with costumes. I've worn the exact same costume for the last three Halloweens: Bitter, Middle-Aged Spinster Who Wears Sweatpants and Can't Wait to Get Rid of the Candy So She Can Shut Off the Porchlight and Watch "Poldark" Already.

But for those who aren't aware of my earlier life, I post photographic evidence of my one-time obsession with playing dress-up.

Goldilocks

My first — and least favorite — costume was depicting the baby bear in my mother's chilling homage to "Goldilocks and the Three Bears." (What's with the black death mask on Blondie? Very dark, Mom. So very dark.) All I remember was the suffocating plastic mask, expertly engineered so that I could only see out of the mask's left nostril.

Cockroach and Raid

While other college girls dressed like sexy devils and seductive kitties on Halloween, I somehow convinced my two roommates to join me in dressing like a noxious insecticide and the most reviled bug on the planet.

Our Raid-and-roach trio was a big hit, although most of the men we met were interested in the Raid can — what with her figure-flattering cardboard cylinder and her intoxicating cologne of piperonyl butoxide.

The Roach Sisters did get some attention from the opposite sex — mainly from guys who said they were leg men.

Tammy Faye

What Tammy Faye Bakker costume? This is how I dress.

Sally Struthers

If Sally Struthers had run away from home and become a lady of the evening, she might have looked like I did at this '70s party. Although my real hair sometimes actually looks like this, this wig was so large it could have been used to shoplift a toaster oven. The coat, a thrift-store find, made me feel like Donna Summer, but it shed like a Chernobyl muskrat.

Bride of Frankenstein

A longtime classic-movie junkie, I loved dressing like the Bride of Frankenstein. But the biggest reason I'm including this photo is to show former colleague John Lamb in a Shriner costume. I used to horrify him by telling people it was our engagement photo.

Cruella DeVille

This Cruella DeVille look was my Waterloo. I got so carried away planning it — painting a purse with Dalmatian spots, meticulously picking out polka-dotted accessories, hunting down a Cruella wig, researching the appropriately garish makeup and, finally, buying a stupidly overpriced Cruella coat off eBay. It turned out to be the most uncomfortable costume I ever wore. The wig itched. The pantyhose felt like fiberglass insulation. The coat was like wearing a mattress. My shoes pinched, and my polyester dress refused to breathe. I was so miserable I actually threw my shoes out the window during my way home. It was the spot that broke the Dalmatian's back.