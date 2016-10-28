Search
    Fargo man arrested in hit-and-run pedestrian death

    By Forum News Service Today at 9:51 a.m.

    GILBERT, Minn. -- A Fargo man was arrested as a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Makinen woman Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.

    Jeffrey L. Airhart, 57, was arrested Thursday morning, Oct. 27, by Gilbert police after they found the vehicle suspected in the crash, a 2000 Chrysler Town and Country minivan, the patrol reported.

    According to the patrol report:

    About 6:46 p.m. Wednesday, Florence Jean Mannelin of Makinen was walking across the 100 block of Broadway Avenue in Gilbert when she was hit by a vehicle. The vehicle didn't stop and continued northbound on Broadway.

    Mannelin was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The report did not indicate when it was determined that Mannelin had died.

    Airhart was later arrested and did not appear to have been injured in the crash, the report said.

