Two Grand Forks-area men have been arrested on theft and break-in charges after police said the men were going through yards.

The Grand Forks Police Department received several calls early Saturday morning of suspicious men going through yards, "behaving aggressively toward a resident and breaking into a vehicle, according to a news release. When police responded at 4:21 a.m. to 300 10th Ave. N., they arrested Derek David Olson, 34, of East Grand Forks and Brandon Ray Henry-Gouge, 25 of Grand Forks.