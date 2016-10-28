Search
Clash near Cannon Ball brings toll for protesters, law enforcement

    Men arrested on charges of going through yards, breaking into vehicles and stealing

    By Herald Staff Report Today at 10:22 a.m.

    Two Grand Forks-area men have been arrested on theft and break-in charges after police said the men were going through yards.

    The Grand Forks Police Department received several calls early Saturday morning of suspicious men going through yards, "behaving aggressively toward a resident" and breaking into a vehicle, according to a news release. When police responded at 4:21 a.m. to 300 10th Ave. N., they arrested Derek David Olson, 34, East Grand Forks, and Brandon Ray Henry-Gouge, 25, Grand Forks.

    Both men face charges of unlawful entry into a vehicle and theft after being identified by witnesses. Officers located most of the reported stolen property in a nearby yard.

