Pancake fundraiser planned in Badger
A Pancake Benefit for Larry Rislov of Badger, Minn., will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Badger Community Center. The menu will include pancakes, ham, ice cream, strawberries, juice, milk and coffee and there will also be a silent auction. The event is sponsored by the Greenbush-Badger Lions Club and requests a free will offering.
Hornbacher's raised $2,000 for the Village Family Service Center in Grand Forks through its Cherries for Charity event. More than 9,000 pounds of cherries were sold during the event and the funds will benefit the Girls 360 group at The Village.