Pancake fundraiser planned in Badger

A Pancake Benefit for Larry Rislov of Badger, Minn., will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Badger Community Center. The menu will include pancakes, ham, ice cream, strawberries, juice, milk and coffee and there will also be a silent auction. The event is sponsored by the Greenbush-Badger Lions Club and requests a free will offering.