Grand Forks airport close to terminating FedEx leases

The authority meeting agenda indicated the board would vote on an offer from FedEx Thursday, but Executive Director Ryan Riesinger said the two sides are still hammering out the details of a deal.

"They agreed, to an extent, with our numbers on our last offer," he said. "However, it's not final yet until that termination agreement is complete."

That "termination agreement" would also include a "settlement of their obligations," Riesinger said.

FedEx announced earlier this year it would move air service from the Grand Forks International Airport to Fargo's Hector International Airport. FedEx spokesman Chris Allen said Thursday afternoon regular flight service in and out of Grand Forks will end Sunday, and regular service in and out of Fargo is scheduled to start the next day.

The Grand Forks airport's previous director, Patrick Dame, notified his board in May 2015 that FedEx was pulling out of the airport, according to emails previously obtained by the Herald. That set off discussions about what FedEx would have to pay to end the 10-year leases it had signed for two Grand Forks airport facilities in 2013.

Those agreements stipulate that if FedEx stops using aircraft in Grand Forks, the airport would be allowed, upon 30 days' notice, to increase building rent from $3 per square foot to $10 per square foot.

"Ultimately, we still believe it's in our best interest to come to that one-time payment agreement," Riesinger said.

Shawn Dobberstein, executive director of the Hector International Airport, said he anticipates two FedEx jets to arrive on Saturday morning for training.

"Everything seems to be on track for them to begin as they planned," he said in an email.

FedEx previously said the move to Fargo was made in an effort to operate more efficiently. A spokeswoman said in February the roughly 75 air service employees would be able to keep their jobs if they chose to do so, but it was unclear Thursday afternoon how many decided to stay with the company.

"This change gives us the ability to enhance service to our customers in North Dakota and northern Minnesota by providing earlier delivery and later pickup times," FedEx spokeswoman Jennifer Caccavo Cordeau said in February.

FedEx said the move wouldn't affect the new FedEx Ground facility in the Grand Forks Business Park or the non-airport FedEx Express station here.

Klaus Thiessen, president and CEO of the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corp., said they're still marketing the airport spaces for future tenants.